Trick-or-treat: Tips for a safe, fun and healthy Halloween

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With Halloween fast approaching, doctors are giving trick-or-treating the green light this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tidelands Health and Conway Medical Center doctors say since Halloween is an outdoor event, face masks should be optional. They say they aren’t seeing a lot of outdoor activities posing a high risk for COVID-19.

“You know I support our CDC recommendations but it is an outdoor activity, so that should provide a little bit of a safer environment,” said Conway Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Richardson.

But there are some exceptions. For example, if your child is in a car filled with other children or find themselves in a large group of trick-or-treaters, you might want to have that mask on.

Medical experts also say if you do choose to have your child wear a mask during trick-or-treating, make sure you do it safely. This means, for example, if your child is already wearing a mask as part of their costume and then adds a protective face mask, make sure they can still see.

Finally, whether you’re out trick-or-treating or staying home to hand out candy, doctors say Halloween will look a little more like previous ones.

“I don’t think you need to spray 75% alcohol on all the stuff you get because we don’t see a lot of transmission from the virus from packaging to packaging. That is a little bit better news this Halloween from last Halloween,” said Tidelands Health Vice President of Medical Affairs. Dr. Gerald Harmon.

As always, you’re encouraged to take a look at any candy your kids receive before they eat it.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department also want to ensure you and your family have a safe Halloween, stressing decoration safety.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, an average of 770 home structure fires start with decorations every year. During the same time, more than 44% of those fires occurred because the decorations were too close to a heat source such as a candle or hot equipment.

To prevent fires, use a battery-operated candle or glow stick to light the inside if you’re carving pumpkins. Also, teach children to stay away from open flames, especially if you do decide to have jack-o’-lanterns with candles in them.

Next, remember to keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes. Be sure to make sure all smoke alarms are working.

Myrtle Beach Fire is not only stressing the importance of knowing these fire safety tips for decorating. They also have some advice when it’s time to put the Halloween costumes on this year.

“You know the kids are running around, don’t put them in anything they can trip on. Definitely nothing that is super loose, as it could catch on fire if there is a jack-o’- lantern with a candle in it or something like that. But yeah, just kind of be mindful of what they are wearing and what they are doing while they are wearing those costumes,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jon Evans.

Some other tips you should keep in mind when trick-or-treating is only visiting homes with porch lights on, wearing reflective material on costumes, and adding a flashlight or glow sticks to costumes so children can be easily seen.

