TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-vehicle crash delays traffic on Highway 701 in Conway area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a crash Monday afternoon in the Conway area that has stalled traffic.

Crews responded around 2:45 p.m. to a three-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 701 and Adrian Highway in Conway.

HCFR said it has traffic delayed in the area.

There are no reported injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

