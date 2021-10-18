Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Southwest workers protest COVID-19 vaccination mandate policy

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was...
This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.(KTVT // CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTVT) – Former employees joined current Southwest Airlines workers to protest COVID-19 vaccination mandates Monday.

They gathered outside the airline’s headquarters in Dallas.

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.

The airline’s mandate mirrors the federal deadline set for workers at companies that hold contracts with the U.S. government.

Most domestic carriers are following the executive order, with Delta Airlines as a notable exception.

The protest could spell trouble for Southwest, which is still reeling from mass flight cancellations last week that left thousands of passengers stranded.

The airline’s CEO blamed bad weather in Florida for the problem.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Pickett
1 charged, another hurt after shooting at Myrtle Beach resort
Generic image of crash scene
Florida man struck, killed by North Myrtle Beach police vehicle on Highway 17
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
A bicyclist has been critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Walton County Thursday...
1 dead after truck overturns in Darlington County crash, trooper says
CCU tight end Isaiah Likely.
Coastal Carolina moves up to No. 14 in latest AP Poll

Latest News

Clear and cool.
FIRST ALERT: Another cool night
Ahmaud Arbery's mother is speaking about the highly-anticipated murder trial for the three men...
GRAPHIC: Ahmaud Arbery's mother speaks ahead of anticipated trial
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in...
Lawmakers give Amazon ‘final chance’ to clear up testimony
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death