Pink & Red Boutique in Myrtle Beach is a great locally owned spot to brighten your day and wardrobe

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Pink & Red Boutique has everything from gorgeous clothing to jewelry, personalized gifts, and more!

We loved welcoming our Monday with a pajama party, checking out their latest fashions, and visiting their monogram bar where you can customize gifts, and so much more!

Come along with us for everything you can experience here.

Pink and Red 5900 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

