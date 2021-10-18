Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach gas prices still topping $3.00 per gallon, no relief in sight

According to GasBuddy, Myrtle Beach gas prices remain unchanged in the past week, averaging...
According to GasBuddy, Myrtle Beach gas prices remain unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.05 per gallon Monday.(Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The upward trend in prices at the pump is expected to continue into the coming weeks with no relief in sight, analysts say.

According to GasBuddy, Myrtle Beach gas prices remain unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.05 per gallon Monday. Drivers are paying 13 cents more per gallon than a month ago and $1.21 more than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach is priced at $2.94 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.17, a difference of 23 cents.

Although drivers along the Grand Strand are dishing out more cash to fill their tanks, gas prices in Myrtle Beach are still below the national average.

GasBuddy reports the national average price for gas is $3.30 per gallon Monday, 2.9 cents more than last week. The national average is up 11.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.15 higher than a year ago.

“The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With OPEC holding back oil production and strong global oil demand, the situation will no doubt pave the road with even higher gas prices in the weeks ahead. Until several bottlenecks ease, including supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas and coal, we’ll be stuck feeling the pinch of rising oil and gasoline prices. The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet.”

For more data from GasBuddy, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Pickett
1 charged, another hurt after shooting at Myrtle Beach resort
Generic image of crash scene
Florida man struck, killed by North Myrtle Beach police vehicle on Highway 17
A bicyclist has been critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Walton County Thursday...
1 dead after truck overturns in Darlington County crash, trooper says
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
A police car.
Deputies: Georgetown County man found safe after being reported missing

Latest News

Halloween Safety Tips
Halloween Safety Tips
Oct. 18, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast
A study, published Friday in the JAMA Health Forum, states researchers looked at vaccination...
COVID-19 vaccine lotteries don’t spur people to get vaccinated, study finds
First lady Dr. Jill Biden made a surprise appearance Sunday at Brookland Baptist Church during...
Jill Biden says SC ‘prayer partner’ helped change her life