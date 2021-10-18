Myrtle Beach gas prices still topping $3.00 per gallon, no relief in sight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The upward trend in prices at the pump is expected to continue into the coming weeks with no relief in sight, analysts say.

According to GasBuddy, Myrtle Beach gas prices remain unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.05 per gallon Monday. Drivers are paying 13 cents more per gallon than a month ago and $1.21 more than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach is priced at $2.94 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.17, a difference of 23 cents.

Although drivers along the Grand Strand are dishing out more cash to fill their tanks, gas prices in Myrtle Beach are still below the national average.

GasBuddy reports the national average price for gas is $3.30 per gallon Monday, 2.9 cents more than last week. The national average is up 11.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.15 higher than a year ago.

“The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With OPEC holding back oil production and strong global oil demand, the situation will no doubt pave the road with even higher gas prices in the weeks ahead. Until several bottlenecks ease, including supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas and coal, we’ll be stuck feeling the pinch of rising oil and gasoline prices. The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet.”

For more data from GasBuddy, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.