Man with Alzheimer’s reported missing, last seen in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing 86-year-old man.

Police say Andrew Hovancik was last seen by family near his home on Harvest Drive in Carolina Forest.

Hovancik, who reportedly has Alzheimer’s and is considered at risk, was spotted on a Ring camera on Keel Court around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The Horry County Police Department is searching for 86-year-old Andrew Hovancik. (Source: HCPD)

Police say Hovancik is about 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a plain white t-shirt.

Community members may see officers searching on foot and by patrol car in nearby areas. The HCPD Bloodhound Unit is also assisting.

Anyone with information on Hovancik’s whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

