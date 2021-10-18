Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Jill Biden says SC ‘prayer partner’ helped change her life

First lady Dr. Jill Biden made a surprise appearance Sunday at Brookland Baptist Church during...
First lady Dr. Jill Biden made a surprise appearance Sunday at Brookland Baptist Church during a celebration of the Rev. Charles B. Jackson Sr.'s 50th anniversary as pastor. She spoke about how Jackson and his wife helped her recover her faith after the death of her son Beau in 2015.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/AP) - First lady Dr. Jill Biden says her relationship with a “prayer partner” from South Carolina helped lead her back to God.

She opened up about her faith during a surprise visit to the state Sunday as part of a celebration for Brookland Baptist Church Pastor Charles B. Jackson Sr.’s 50th anniversary as pastor.

She said she couldn’t bring herself to pray for years after her son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. She says she felt “betrayed” and “broken” by her faith.

But everything changed in May 2019, when she accompanied her husband to the church as he campaigned for the presidency.

“When he spoke it was like God was saying to me, ‘Okay Jill, you’ve had enough time. It’s time to move on.’ And in that moment, I felt for the first time that there was a path for recovering in my faith,” Biden said. “It reminded me of what was at stake: Not an election, not a partisan battle, but a country in need of healing.”

During that visit, the pastor’s wife, Robin Jackson, asked to be the first lady’s “prayer partner.”

Jackson became pastor at the church when he was just 18 years old. Since 1971, Jackson has preached around the world.

Although Jackson says he didn’t choose his path, his daughter says through his years of service, he chose love, loyalty, and leadership as the foundation for his ministry that’s touched so many lives.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Pickett
1 charged, another hurt after shooting at Myrtle Beach resort
Generic image of crash scene
Florida man struck, killed by North Myrtle Beach police vehicle on Highway 17
A bicyclist has been critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Walton County Thursday...
1 dead after truck overturns in Darlington County crash, trooper says
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
A police car.
Deputies: Georgetown County man found safe after being reported missing

Latest News

A study, published Friday in the JAMA Health Forum, states researchers looked at vaccination...
COVID-19 vaccine lotteries don’t spur people to get vaccinated, study finds
Highs will reach the lower 70s with a beautiful day ahead.
FIRST ALERT: Coldest morning since May, nice week of fall weather ahead
5-year-old girl killed in a wrong way crash is remembered in Rock Hill
5-year-old girl killed in a wrong way crash is remembered in Rock Hill
.
‘We’re proud of the place we live’: Brand new mural taking shape in Conway