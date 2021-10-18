Jill Biden says SC ‘prayer partner’ helped change her life

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/AP) - First lady Dr. Jill Biden says her relationship with a “prayer partner” from South Carolina helped lead her back to God.

She opened up about her faith during a surprise visit to the state Sunday as part of a celebration for Brookland Baptist Church Pastor Charles B. Jackson Sr.’s 50th anniversary as pastor.

She said she couldn’t bring herself to pray for years after her son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. She says she felt “betrayed” and “broken” by her faith.

But everything changed in May 2019, when she accompanied her husband to the church as he campaigned for the presidency.

“When he spoke it was like God was saying to me, ‘Okay Jill, you’ve had enough time. It’s time to move on.’ And in that moment, I felt for the first time that there was a path for recovering in my faith,” Biden said. “It reminded me of what was at stake: Not an election, not a partisan battle, but a country in need of healing.”

During that visit, the pastor’s wife, Robin Jackson, asked to be the first lady’s “prayer partner.”

Jackson became pastor at the church when he was just 18 years old. Since 1971, Jackson has preached around the world.

Although Jackson says he didn’t choose his path, his daughter says through his years of service, he chose love, loyalty, and leadership as the foundation for his ministry that’s touched so many lives.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.