Horry County police conducting investigation in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police investigation is underway Monday in the Socastee area, according to officials.

Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said officers are in the area of Millpond Road and Horseshoe Circle.

Moskov did not reveal the nature of the investigation, but said there is no known risk to the community.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.