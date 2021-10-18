Submit a Tip
Horry County police conducting investigation in Socastee area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police investigation is underway Monday in the Socastee area, according to officials.

Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said officers are in the area of Millpond Road and Horseshoe Circle.

Moskov did not reveal the nature of the investigation, but said there is no known risk to the community.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

