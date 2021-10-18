Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office conducting traffic checkpoints; aims to reduce holiday season crashes

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working to make sure you stay safe on the roads this holiday season.

Authorities in the Grand Strand and South Strand say be prepared for possible checkpoints. They hope the checkpoints will encourage drivers to slow down so everyone will be bit safer.

The Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver says a highway traffic safety grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is giving them the money to help save more lives.

One way to cut down on deadly crashes Weaver says is to hold at least one checkpoint this month.

Weaver says the money also allowed them to hire two traffic officers to focus on keeping the roads safer.

The sheriff says there have been eight traffic deaths in the county this year alone. Six of those involved no seat belt; one was a pedestrian death.

Weaver hopes if drivers know about the checkpoint and the added eyes on the road, you’ll be a little more careful driving and potentially prevent another death - especially before the holiday season begins.

“We’re getting into those months where there’s a lot of events, a lot of people moving around especially Halloween with children,” Weaver said. “People maybe don’t have driving on their minds, they’re texting, thinking they’re busier than they really are and we don’t want to see those fatality numbers go up.”

Georgetown County deputies aren’t the only eyes watching.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say his Troop Five division is known for partnering with local police departments during the holiday season to conduct checkpoints.

“We go out and do it together as a team,” Lee said. “It gives us a chance to help get impaired drivers off the road. That is our main goal to get impaired drivers off the roadway.”

Weaver says two areas in the Georgetown County deputies will be watching a bit closer:

Between Pawley’s Island and the community of DeBordieu

Highway 521 between Georgetown and Andrews

Weaver says the Sheriff’s Office has responded to a high number of wrecks and/or people speeding in those areas.

WMBF News is expecting to learn about additional checkpoints that may be taking place across the Grand Strand area, as we approach the Thanksgiving season.

