Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Coldest morning since May, nice week of fall weather ahead

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the coldest start to the day since May for both Florence and Myrtle Beach. As the temperatures continue to fall, we’re looking at the coldest start since mid-May inland and since late May on the beaches! Regardless, a light jacket will be needed for many of you this morning as you begin the day.

Highs will reach the lower 70s with a beautiful day ahead.
Highs will reach the lower 70s with a beautiful day ahead.(WMBF)

Highs will slowly creep into the low-mid 70s today with mostly sunny skies. As we head into the afternoon, another day of low humidity and comfortable weather will continue for any plans you might have to start the work week.

Here's a look at the increasing mugginess to end the work week. Until then, what a beautiful...
Here's a look at the increasing mugginess to end the work week. Until then, what a beautiful week!(WMBF)

Highs throughout this week will continue to slowly inch their way back into the middle and upper 70s through the middle and end of the week. Highs by Thursday and Friday will reach the upper 70s at the beaches and the lower 80s inland. All of this will slowly increase our humidity back just in time for the end of the week before the cold front moves in.

Highs will slowly climb back into the upper 70s to lower 80s to end the week before another...
Highs will slowly climb back into the upper 70s to lower 80s to end the week before another cold front brings a drop in temperatures by the weekend.(WMBF)

Thankfully, an incoming cold front will bring another wave of cooler temperatures by the upcoming weekend. A few isolated showers will be possible Friday, especially Friday afternoon and evening at 20%. Highs will go from the upper 70s to lower 80s to the lower 70s by the weekend. Any rain chance remains isolated.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Pickett
1 charged, another hurt after shooting at Myrtle Beach resort
Generic image of crash scene
Florida man struck, killed by North Myrtle Beach police vehicle on Highway 17
A bicyclist has been critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Walton County Thursday...
1 dead after truck overturns in Darlington County crash, trooper says
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
A police car.
Deputies: Georgetown County man found safe after being reported missing

Latest News

Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Bright, breezy, and cool end to the weekend
Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast
Cold Front
FIRST ALERT: Near-record heat today before big changes tomorrow
Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast