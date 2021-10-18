FIRST ALERT: Coldest morning since May, nice week of fall weather ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the coldest start to the day since May for both Florence and Myrtle Beach. As the temperatures continue to fall, we’re looking at the coldest start since mid-May inland and since late May on the beaches! Regardless, a light jacket will be needed for many of you this morning as you begin the day.

Highs will reach the lower 70s with a beautiful day ahead. (WMBF)

Highs will slowly creep into the low-mid 70s today with mostly sunny skies. As we head into the afternoon, another day of low humidity and comfortable weather will continue for any plans you might have to start the work week.

Here's a look at the increasing mugginess to end the work week. Until then, what a beautiful week! (WMBF)

Highs throughout this week will continue to slowly inch their way back into the middle and upper 70s through the middle and end of the week. Highs by Thursday and Friday will reach the upper 70s at the beaches and the lower 80s inland. All of this will slowly increase our humidity back just in time for the end of the week before the cold front moves in.

Highs will slowly climb back into the upper 70s to lower 80s to end the week before another cold front brings a drop in temperatures by the weekend. (WMBF)

Thankfully, an incoming cold front will bring another wave of cooler temperatures by the upcoming weekend. A few isolated showers will be possible Friday, especially Friday afternoon and evening at 20%. Highs will go from the upper 70s to lower 80s to the lower 70s by the weekend. Any rain chance remains isolated.

