‘Everyone is seeing prices go up’: Myrtle Beach gas prices soar above $3 per gallon

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Drivers continue to dig deeper in their pockets for gas as prices steadily rise across the Grand Strand.

The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach is now $3.06 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

It’s been a long time since gas prices have gotten this high.

“Everyone is seeing prices go up. The national average now at $3.31. That’s the highest level since October of 2014,” GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said.

De Haan said the rise in prices all has to do with oil prices.

“The price of oil puts gas prices on an upward pressure,” De Haan said. “Oil prices are now at their seven-year high at about $83 a barrel, and so gas prices following along at their seven-year highs.”

De Haan said the price of gas in Myrtle Beach has seen a lot of changes recently.

“Certainly up quite a bit from $2.93 last month and up from $1.85 a year ago. So if anyone’s feeling the pinch, Myrtle Beach prices have certainly come a long way in the last year,” De Haan said.

De Haan has tips for anyone looking to save on gas.

“Aside from shopping around and downloading the GasBuddy app, there’s loyalty programs that gas stations will sometimes knock a few cents off a gallon, there are credit card programs, there are rebates that motorists can get after the fact if they pay with a certain credit card,” De Haan said.

