Drinks with Danyel: Make-A-Wish Golf Tournament at Myrtlewood Golf Club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Myrtlewood Men’s Senior Golf League continues their partnership with Make-A-Wish South Carolina and Myrtlewood Golf Course to support children with critical illnesses. This golf tournament is happening Wednesday, October 20th at 9am.

Misty Farmer, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish® South Carolina, “We are excited about our second annual golf tournament in partnership with the Myrtlewood Senior Men’s Golf Association and grateful to all who donate their time, money and heart to make this event a success. They are true believers in the transformational power of a wish. Wishes cannot be granted without people who care and we’re most grateful to the Grand Strand community who support this event and help change lives of local children with critical illnesses.”

Dustin Powers, PGA and General Manager of Myrtlewood Golf Course, The Make – A – Wish Foundation does so many great things for children in this community and communities all over the country. Personally, I think having a positive impact on a child’s life is one of the most rewarding and fulfilling things a person can do. This is the second year Myrtlewood Golf Club and Swing King have teamed up with the Senior Men’s Golf Association at Myrtlewood to help fulfill a child’s wish. It is our honor to be a supporting factor for these kids and Make – A – Wish who spearheads this cause. We would like to thank Swing King for their support, time and effort for their help in making a difference for these kids.”

Chris Lovorn, Treasurer Myrtlewood Seniors Men League and Tournament Chairman “The MSMGA is about friendship, fellowship, fun, golf, and community. Last year during the pandemic, we initiated this Make-A-Wish event focused on making a difference in our community. It was very meaningful to our MSMGA membership that we stepped forward to provide the simple gift of making a child’s wish come true. We are very appreciative of the Myrtlewood Golf Club and Swing Kings for their support and intend for 2021 to be bigger and better for Make-A-Wish.”

