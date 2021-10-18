Authorities focusing on Rowland area in search for missing woman, foul play suspected

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The search continues for a missing woman in Robeson County, a disappearance authorities have deemed suspicious.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning investigators and search and rescue teams from North Carolina Emergency Management are conducting an area search on Hubbard Road near Rowland for 42-year-old Jessica Lawrence.

Authorities say they will also be searching other areas of interest near Rowland throughout the day.

“The searching of these specific areas are the result of information and evidence obtained during the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Lawrence was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 12.

Initially, authorities said she was last seen leaving her job at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. Authorities later confirmed Lawrence was last seen at her residence on Coy Road on Sept. 26.

Her vehicle, a grey 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was found on Oct. 14 after a traffic stop in Red Springs.

A man, later identified as 42-year-old Michael L. Brayboy, of Rowland, was operating the vehicle and was arrested as a result of the stop, according to the RCSO.

Brayboy was arrested and charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender. Brayboy was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1.5 million secured bond.

Foul play is suspected in Lawrence’s disappearance, authorities say.

“Since the initial report of Lawrence’s disappearance, investigators have executed multiple search warrants and utilized air support and ground personnel for searching areas of concern. Investigators have also conducted interviews throughout the county and neighboring counties,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.

