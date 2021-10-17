Runners, spectators from across the country gather for Myrtle Beach Mini-Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of runners from across the country gathered in Grand Strand Sunday for the 12th annual Myrtle Beach Mini-Marathon.

Runners started the 13.1-mile race at around 6 a.m. but were greeted by the arrival of some cooler weather in the area. Some adapted by grabbing some hot coffee while others even broke out layers for the surprising blast of cool air.

Many who attended were just excited about being a part of the event.

“This is my first half marathon and I’m nervous, but the adrenaline is kicking in,” said first-time runner Kate Bell.

Bell was supposed to run with her family, but most of them decided to cheer her from the sidelines.

Others were in town trying to complete the popular 50-by-50 run challenge, which prompts runners to complete a marathon in each of the 50 U.S. states by their 50th birthday.

It was Curt Segura’s first time in South Carolin as he takes part in the challenge.

“I’ve never been here before, and this is going to be one of the states that I’ll run all 50,” he said.

Others who participated are making efforts to make running a part of their everyday fitness.

“I’ve run in the past, but this is the first time in a long time,” one runner said. “Be strong and don’t quit and it doesn’t matter how old you get just get out and do what you feel.”

Anthony Brungard ended up winning the race with a time of 1:21:49, while Michelle Ziegler came in second with a time of 1:22:10, the fastest among female runners.

