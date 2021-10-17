North Myrtle Beach man dies weeks after crash involving motorcycle

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said a man has died after being involved in a motorcycle crash earlier this month.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 73-year-old Kenneth Dolby, of North Myrtle Beach, died Friday at a hospital.

McSpadden added Dolby’s death came as a result of injuries sustained in an Oct. 2 crash near the intersection of Highway 17 and Robert Edge Parkway.

No other details about the wreck were immediately available.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.