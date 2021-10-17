Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach Police respond to Ocean Reef Hotel for gunfire

Police lights
Police lights(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating after a report of gunshots on North Ocean Boulevard.

MBPD posted shortly after midnight that they responded to the Ocean Reef Hotel around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

MBPD Master Cpl. Tom Vest said the shooting happened inside the hotel.

Police said one person was found with injuries and is since receiving treatment.

MBPD said the area is secure while they continue to investigate and remain on scene.

Officers are on scene at the Ocean Reef Hotel at 7100 North Ocean Blvd for a report of gunshots around 11:30pm. One...

Posted by Myrtle Beach Police Department on Saturday, October 16, 2021

No information has been released at this time on a possible shooter.

Stay with WMBF News for information as more details become available.

