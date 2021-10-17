Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Bright, breezy, and cool end to the weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to last night’s cold front, temperatures this morning have been about 10-15 degrees cooler compared to this time yesterday. This will be the trend through the rest of the day as highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Cool air will continue to stream, this means a cool breeze will be expected throughout the day as well. It’s not a bad idea to keep the hoodie or jacket handy since we saw such an abrupt change of temperatures!

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WMBF)

Tonight will feature some of the coldest temperatures so far this season. Lows across inland areas will only make it into the low to mid 40s. Across the beaches, temperatures will hover right around 50°. Some areas, like Conway and Carolina Forest, will see temperatures in the upper 40s overnight.

Tonight's Low Temperature
Tonight's Low Temperature(WMBF)

Throughout this week, temperatures will slowly inch their way back into the middle 70s through about mid week, before eventually topping out in the upper 70s by the end of the week. As far as rain chances go, we look to stay mainly dry throughout the majority of this week with abundant sunshine in store.

Temperatures This Week
Temperatures This Week(WMBF)

