Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing Georgetown County man

Devante Dequan Grant
Devante Dequan Grant(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Devante Dequan Grant, was reported missing by his family. His mother told deputies the last contact made with Grant was in the West Andrews area.

Grant is described as 5′8″ and around 128 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5101.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Florida man struck, killed by North Myrtle Beach police vehicle on Highway 17
Crews were called to a wreck in an area off Highway 905 South in Longs on Saturday.
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash in Longs, 1 hurt
Jamie Lee Pickett
1 charged, another hurt after shooting at Myrtle Beach resort
Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box

Latest News

.
‘We’re proud of the place we live’: Brand new mural taking shape in Conway
.
Woman receives refund after WMBF News investigates dirty Conway hotel room
.
Sandy Island School added to African American Civil Rights Network
.
MYR gives update on current, future projects at airport
American Legion Post 40 reopens after facing three catastrophes
American Legion Post 40 reopens after facing three catastrophes