Deputies searching for missing Georgetown County man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Devante Dequan Grant, was reported missing by his family. His mother told deputies the last contact made with Grant was in the West Andrews area.

Grant is described as 5′8″ and around 128 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5101.

