Cousins throws TD pass in OT; Vikings beat Panthers 34-28

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) makes the game-winning catch against Carolina...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) makes the game-winning catch against Carolina Panthers safety Sean Chandler (34) during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The Minnesota Vikings won 34-28.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kirk Cousins completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn on the first possession of overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to a wild 34-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Cousins threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked pass defense, Dalvin Cook ran for 140 yards and a score and the Vikings finally solved their second-half offensive woes. Adam Thielen had a number of big catches, finishing with 11 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings (3-3) had not scored a second-half touchdown in their previous four games, but Cook broke the streak with a 16-yard touchdown run to give the Vikings the lead and Cousins added a 5-yard touchdown pass to Thielen.

But two missed field goals by Greg Joseph kept the Panthers (3-3) in it.

Sam Darnold finished 17 of 41 for 207 yards with one touchdown and two turnovers and nearly pulled off a wild comeback.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

