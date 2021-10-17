Submit a Tip
Conway man dies after moped crash, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said a Conway man has died after a moped crash.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 35-year-old George Allen Jeffords died Saturday from injuries sustained in the Oct. 13 accident.

McSpadden said the wreck happened in an area of Highway 544 near Loris.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

