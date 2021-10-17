Coastal Carolina moves up to No. 14 in latest AP Poll

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina held steady in the national college football landscape ahead of a major Sun Belt Conference showdown this week.

The Chanticleers checked in at No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Sunday. The Chants also dropped one spot to No. 16 in this week’s Amway Coaches Poll.

Elsewhere in the poll, Georgia remained the unanimous No. 1 team while Cincinnatti moved up to No. 2. Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State all rounded out the top five in that order.

Further down the poll, the University of Texas-San Antonio also entered the poll for the first time in program history at No. 24 after the Roadrunners’ 7-0 start.

Purdue also came in at No. 25 after defeating then-No. 2 Iowa on Saturday. The Hawkeyes fell to No. 11 in this week’s rankings.

Clemson received votes in this week’s poll, but came four points shy of entering the Top 25. The Tigers head to Pittsburgh to face the Panthers on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina will travel to Appalachian State on Wednesday in a game that could decide the Sun Belt’s East Division. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

