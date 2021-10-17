1 dead after truck overturns in Darlington County crash, trooper says

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a Darlington County crash early Sunday, according to authorities.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Highway 403 near Andrews Mill Road at around 5:40 a.m.

Lee said the driver of a Ford F-350 was traveling south on the highway when they ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected. The truck then ran off the left side of the road before it overturned.

The driver was ejected and died as a result of the crash. They were not wearing a seatbelt, according to Lee.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

