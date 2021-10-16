Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, answers questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, while testifying in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse in Inglewood, Calif. The sentencing of Durst will be comparatively brief compared to his murder trial that stretched over the better part of two years. The New York real estate heir faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole Thursday, Oct. 14 for the first-degree murder of his best friend, Susan Berman.(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who days ago was sentenced in a two-decade-old murder case, has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said Saturday,

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin said he was notified that Durst was admitted after testing positive for the coronavirus. DeGuerin said he didn’t know Durst’s condition and was trying to find out more details.

Durst, 78, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without a chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago. Durst, who has numerous medical issues, sat in a wheelchair with a catatonic stare during much of the sentencing hearing.

“He was very, very sick in the courtroom,” DeGuerin said Saturday.

He was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month of first-degree murder for shooting Susan Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000.

The killing had been a mystery that haunted family and friends for 15 years before Durst was arrested in 2015 following his unwise decision to participate in a documentary that unearthed new evidence and caught him in a stunning confession.

DeGuerin said Thursday that Durst will appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Generic image of crash scene
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by North Myrtle Beach police vehicle on Highway 17
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault Friday in the parking...
Police investigate aggravated assault in Coastal Grand Mall parking lot; 1 injured
Marjorie Neal, a visitor from Florida, told WMBF Investigates she is now receiving a full...
Woman receives full refund after WMBF News investigation into dirty Conway hotel room
Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina

Latest News

.
‘We’re proud of the place we live’: Brand new mural taking shape in Conway
.
Woman receives refund after WMBF News investigates dirty Conway hotel room
.
Sandy Island School added to African American Civil Rights Network
.
MYR gives update on current, future projects at airport
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert...
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs in fall off stage