Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 17

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Horry County early Saturday.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said this happened at around 2:40 a.m. just south of Atlantic Beach on Highway 17.

According to Lee, a 2016 Chevrolet was traveling north when it struck the pedestrian, who was walking east across the highway. Lee added the pedestrian was in the road illegally when they were fatally struck.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, and no other injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

