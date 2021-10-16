Submit a Tip
Man accused of punching firefighter at Summerville fire station

The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested Thursday after punching a female firefighter in the jaw.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested Thursday after punching a female firefighter in the jaw.

A report states James Moore walked into Summerville Fire and Rescue Station 5 on Butternut Road and told firefighters that he was “tired, hungry and thirsty.” Moore was given a glass of water and then stared outside towards the road before saying “oh my god” and then turning to the firefighters and saying “I confess,” the police report states.

According to a police report, Moore then became irritated and threw his water cup at a firefighter before “striking her with a closed fist on the left side of her jaw.”

A police report states that another firefighter held Moore on the ground until officers arrived.

Officers say when they arrived Moore showed signs of agitation and “possible impairment” and that Moore told officers he had smoked marijuana.

Officers arrested Moore for third-degree assault and battery and simple possession of marijuana after they say they found 1.87 grams of “green plant-like material.”

Moore was evaluated by Dorchester County EMS before being taken to a hospital.

