FIRST ALERT: Near-record heat today before big changes tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our stretch of unseasonably hot and humid weather will continue for one more day before a cold front helps bring relief from the heat. Highs today will soar well into the middle 80s across the Grand Strand and into the upper 80s for Florence and the Pee Dee. With sunny skies and high humidity, we could see another day with high temperature records being broken and feels like temperatures in the 90s.

Today's Forecast (WMBF)

A cold front will slide through the area this evening, sparking a few isolated showers and storms. This won’t be widespread rain, but we could see a few downpours drift across the Grand Strand right around sunset.

Rain Chances Tonight (WMBF)

Tomorrow will feature the cool and crisp fall-like temperatures many folks have been anticipating. Highs will likely only warm into the upper 60s and low 70s for some. Sunny skies will prevail, making for a picture perfect fall like day! Overnight lows come Sunday night/Monday morning will actually dip down into the 40s for many areas, even for parts of the Grand Strand.

Sunday Night Lows (WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.