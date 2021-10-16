Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Near-record heat today before big changes tomorrow

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our stretch of unseasonably hot and humid weather will continue for one more day before a cold front helps bring relief from the heat. Highs today will soar well into the middle 80s across the Grand Strand and into the upper 80s for Florence and the Pee Dee. With sunny skies and high humidity, we could see another day with high temperature records being broken and feels like temperatures in the 90s.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WMBF)

A cold front will slide through the area this evening, sparking a few isolated showers and storms. This won’t be widespread rain, but we could see a few downpours drift across the Grand Strand right around sunset.

Rain Chances Tonight
Rain Chances Tonight(WMBF)

Tomorrow will feature the cool and crisp fall-like temperatures many folks have been anticipating. Highs will likely only warm into the upper 60s and low 70s for some. Sunny skies will prevail, making for a picture perfect fall like day! Overnight lows come Sunday night/Monday morning will actually dip down into the 40s for many areas, even for parts of the Grand Strand.

Sunday Night Lows
Sunday Night Lows(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault Friday in the parking...
Police investigate aggravated assault in Coastal Grand Mall parking lot; 1 injured
Marjorie Neal, a visitor from Florida, told WMBF Investigates she is now receiving a full...
Woman receives full refund after WMBF News investigation into dirty Conway hotel room
Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast
A strong cold front moves through this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Big changes blow in this weekend
Near record warmth ahead of Saturday’s cold front
Near record warmth ahead of Saturday’s cold front
Near record warmth ahead of Saturday’s cold front