Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash in Longs, 1 hurt

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Longs on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a three-vehicle wreck in the area of 7838 Highway 905 South at 3:50 p.m.

Officials said the accident involved an entrapment, and the one person hurt was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

