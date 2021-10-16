Submit a Tip
5-year-old sells pumpkins to raise money for others

By WCCO Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Minn. (WCCO) - What began as some father-son bonding last year has grown into something more.

Emmitt Cox, 5, and his family produced about 200 pumpkins last year and they weren’t sure what to do with all of them.

“We thought this would be a good opportunity for Emmitt to learn how to make his own money and manage funds,” his mother said.

They displayed the pumpkins for sell as an honor system for customers.

“Every night, he was excited to go out and check the box and put the money in his jar,” Emmitt’s mother said.

Emmitt made about $400 and decided to use it all to buy toys for Toys For Tots.

Friends and family were back again this year to pitch in.

Emmitt’s pumpkin crop was not as plentiful this time around, but he still sold them to raise money for a good cause.

“If a 5-year-old can put others before himself, maybe we all can,” Emmitt’s mother said.

Emmitt raised $100 this year and will donate the money to his church to put towards a new playground.

Emmitt says he plans to sell pumpkins for at least the next 60 years with his little brother, Paul.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

