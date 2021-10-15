Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

US to lift restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign travelers

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, passengers walk to their gates through the terminal as...
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, passengers walk to their gates through the terminal as American Airlines planes wait to depart at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is expected to announce Friday that it will lift travel restrictions on Nov. 8 for fully vaccinated individuals arriving in the U.S. by air travel or by crossing land borders, according to a White House official.

Foreign nationals will be able to travel to the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel. The policy change was announced in September, but the White House is announcing Friday the date when it will take effect.

The White House announced earlier this week it would lift restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign nationals for non-essential travel at U.S. land borders and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico in early November. Land and ferry travelers will be required to present proof of vaccination to officials upon request.

The official, who was granted anonymity to speak on a policy that had not yet been publicly announced, said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has informed airlines that all FDA-approved and authorized vaccines, as well as those that have an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization, are acceptable. The CDC plans to issue guidelines on acceptable proof of vaccination in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River last month.
Investigators determine fire that destroyed Windjammer Pub in Little River originated outside of building
Marjorie Neal, a visitor from Florida, told WMBF Investigates she is now receiving a full...
Woman receives full refund after WMBF News investigation into dirty Conway hotel room
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
Murdaugh lawyers release statement on new charges related to settlement in housekeeper’s death

Latest News

.
‘We’re proud of the place we live’: Brand new mural taking shape in Conway
.
Woman receives refund after WMBF News investigates dirty Conway hotel room
.
Sandy Island School added to African American Civil Rights Network
.
MYR gives update on current, future projects at airport
In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Parkland school shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz appears at a...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre