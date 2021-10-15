Rock Hill mother charged with arson, infant found inside dies at hospital

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman has been arrested for being responsible for a house fire that her infant child was found inside, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

On Thursday, Rock Hill PD and FD responded to a fire in the 1110 block of Sanders Street. Laquita Henderson, 30, said her home was on fire and her child was inside.

When the FD entered the home, the infant was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation found that Henderson was responsible for the fire and she was charged with second-degree Arson. The investigation is still ongoing and may lead to additional charges.

