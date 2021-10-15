Submit a Tip
Roca Roja Cantina in North Myrtle Beach offers delicious food and amazing views

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located on the marsh in Cherry Grove, you’ll find everything from traditional Mexican cuisine to a unique twist on some of your favorite dishes.

We loved learning about their made from scratch menu, taste testing, and getting to know their extensive cocktail selection including over 100 tequila options to choose from. What’s more? They even offer a tequila flight for you to try a variety of options.

Come along with us for everything you can experience!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

