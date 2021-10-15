Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David Amess. Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents. Sky News says Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked in the town of Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Amess’ London office confirmed police and ambulance had been called but had no other details. Amess has been a member of Parliament since 1997.(Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been arrested after a stabbing in eastern England on Friday. Multiple media reports say the victim is a Conservative lawmaker attacked during a meeting with constituents.

The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested and a knife recovered.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public,” police said.

Sky News and others said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called, but had no other details.

Amess has been a member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.

Politicians from across the political spectrum expressed shock. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted that it was “Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff.”

Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was fatally stabbed and shot in her northern England constituency. A far-right extremist was convicted of her murder.

Two other British lawmakers have been attacked this century during their “surgeries,” regular meetings where constituents can present concerns and complaints.

Labour legislator Stephen Timms was stabbed in the stomach and injured in May 2010 by a female student radicalized by online sermons from an al-Qaida-linked preacher.

In 2000, Liberal Democrat lawmaker Nigel Jones and his aide Andrew Pennington were attacked by a man wielding a sword during such a meeting. Pennington was killed and Jones injured in the attack in Cheltenham, England.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River last month.
Investigators determine fire that destroyed Windjammer Pub in Little River originated outside of building
Marjorie Neal, a visitor from Florida, told WMBF Investigates she is now receiving a full...
Woman receives full refund after WMBF News investigation into dirty Conway hotel room
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
Murdaugh lawyers release statement on new charges related to settlement in housekeeper’s death

Latest News

.
‘We’re proud of the place we live’: Brand new mural taking shape in Conway
.
Woman receives refund after WMBF News investigates dirty Conway hotel room
.
Sandy Island School added to African American Civil Rights Network
.
MYR gives update on current, future projects at airport
Travel restrictions will lifted for foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated starting on Nov....
US to lift restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign travelers, sources say