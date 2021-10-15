Police investigate aggravated assault in Coastal Grand Mall parking lot; 1 injured

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault Friday in the parking lot of Coastal Grand Mall.

Police said one person is receiving treatment for injuries and there is no risk to the public.

According to authorities, the investigation indicated the suspect and the victim were involved in a “domestic incident.”

Police are expected to remain on scene while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.