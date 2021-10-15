Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police investigate aggravated assault in Coastal Grand Mall parking lot; 1 injured

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault Friday in the parking...
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault Friday in the parking lot of Coastal Grand Mall.(JERRY ATNIP | Source: Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault Friday in the parking lot of Coastal Grand Mall.

Police said one person is receiving treatment for injuries and there is no risk to the public.

According to authorities, the investigation indicated the suspect and the victim were involved in a “domestic incident.”

Police are expected to remain on scene while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
Marjorie Neal, a visitor from Florida, told WMBF Investigates she is now receiving a full...
Woman receives full refund after WMBF News investigation into dirty Conway hotel room
A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River last month.
Investigators determine fire that destroyed Windjammer Pub in Little River originated outside of building
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
Murdaugh lawyers release statement on new charges related to settlement in housekeeper’s death
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

.
‘We’re proud of the place we live’: Brand new mural taking shape in Conway
.
Woman receives refund after WMBF News investigates dirty Conway hotel room
.
Sandy Island School added to African American Civil Rights Network
.
MYR gives update on current, future projects at airport