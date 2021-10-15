Submit a Tip
Long Bay Theatre announces new season of shows

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Long Bay Theatre has announced 5 shows for the 2021-2022 season.

They have a family stage series that opens this weekend on Saturday, October 16th. This series will be productions of ‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’ and returning for Christmas season will be ‘Sunny and Sandy Save Christmas’.

You can also check out their main stage series shows which are: ‘A Christmas Carol (Almost)’, ‘Tony & Tina’s Wedding’ and ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’.

Locations, tickets and all the information about the shows can be found on their website longbaytheatre.com.

