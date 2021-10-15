Submit a Tip
Laurinburg man dies after being found shot inside vehicle

A man was killed in a shooting late Thursday night in Laurinburg.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A man was killed in a shooting late Thursday night in Laurinburg.

Officers were called to E. Covington Street near Second Street around 10:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a press release from Laurinburg police.

Police said they found a man, identified as John Fitzgerald McCoy, 49, of Laurinburg, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

McCoy was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211.

