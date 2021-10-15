Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Foul play suspected in Robeson County woman’s disappearance; 1 arrest made

Jessica Lawrence
Jessica Lawrence(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities now suspect foul play in a case involving a missing Pee Dee woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly a month.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office released an update Friday on the search for 42-year-old Jessica Lawrence, of St. Pauls. Officials previously said she was last seen leaving her job in Fayetteville, but on Friday revealed she was last seen at her home on Coy Road in St. Pauls on Sept. 26.

Her vehicle, a grey 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was then found Thursday as a result of a traffic stop in Red Springs. A man, later identified as 42-year-old Michael L. Brayboy, of Rowland, was operating the vehicle and was arrested as a result of the stop.

In a statement, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins asked for the public’s help for any information on Brayboy either in the vehicle or with Lawrence at the time of her disapperance.

“We have reason to believe foul play is involved,” he said. “Obviously, we can’t discuss details of where the investigation is at this point but many leads have been established and evidence has been obtained.”

Brayboy was charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender, a charge unrelated to the investigation. He’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond as of Friday.

The investigation is ongoing, and Lawrence is still missing as of Friday. She’s described as 5′5″ and around 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
Marjorie Neal, a visitor from Florida, told WMBF Investigates she is now receiving a full...
Woman receives full refund after WMBF News investigation into dirty Conway hotel room
A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River last month.
Investigators determine fire that destroyed Windjammer Pub in Little River originated outside of building
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
Murdaugh lawyers release statement on new charges related to settlement in housekeeper’s death

Latest News

Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
A deadly shooting is under investigation in Darlington County.
Coroner: 26-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Darlington County
Partial medical records provided by a spokesperson for Alex Murdaugh provide details about the...
Alex Murdaugh waives extradition; Medical records detail gunshot wound, positive drug test
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault Friday in the parking...
Police investigate aggravated assault in Coastal Grand Mall parking lot; 1 injured