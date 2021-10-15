FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth ahead of Saturday’s cold front

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another warm day today with highs climbing up into the low-middle 80s here in Horry County. Inland, highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through Saturday before a strong cold front ushers in the coolest weather so far this season.

Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s with plenty of humidity. (WMBF)

We tied a record high in Florence yesterday and once again, afternoon temperatures will be right below previous high temperatures for this day. Plenty of sunshine and increased humidity will make today feel more like late August or early September rather than the middle of October.

Rain chances come in toward sunset tomorrow. (WMBF)

One final day of near record high temperatures will continue on Saturday before the cold front brings big changes for the end of the weekend and into next week. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine before clouds and a few showers work into the region.

Rain chances return briefly as a cold front pushes through on Saturday. (WMBF)

The strong cold front will enter the Pee Dee through the afternoon hours on Saturday and linger into Horry County right around sunset. Ahead of the front, a few fast moving showers will be likely but will only last about an hour or less in most locations. The cold front will push the showers off shore and allow for cooler weather to work in overnight and into Sunday morning.

Plenty of events for this weekend! (WMBF)

Sunday morning will see temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s with clear skies and a gusty breeze. By the afternoon, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the upper 60s to near 70.

Coolest night of the season. (WMBF)

The coolest night so far this season will arrive by Sunday night with temperatures well down into the 40s to near 50.

