Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 8

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football is hitting the home stretch across South Carolina, as teams make their final push toward the playoffs.

Friday features a solid slate of matchups, including North Myrtle Beach traveling to West Florence in Region 6-4A and unbeaten Marion hosting Andrews after clinching the Region 7-2A crown.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY

Johnsonville 60, Hannah-Pamplico 52

Lee Central 36, Latta 7

FRIDAY

Conway (1-3) at Socastee (1-3)

Sumter (5-1) at Carolina Forest (3-3)

Wilson (1-4) at Myrtle Beach (4-1)

North Myrtle Beach (4-2) at West Florence (4-2)

Hartsville (2-4) at South Florence (6-1)

Aynor (4-1) at Loris (3-4)

Dillon (4-0) at Georgetown (0-6)

Crestwood (4-2) at Lake City (1-3)

Lakewood (2-4) at Marlboro County (2-4)

Andrews (2-2) at Marion (7-0)

CA Johnson (3-2) at Lamar (4-2)

Lake View (5-2) at Timmonsville (0-3)

Carvers Bay (2-1) at C.E. Murray (1-1)

Heathwood Hall (4-4) at Trinity Collegiate (6-1)

Pee Dee Academy (6-1) at Dillon Christian (1-5)

King’s Academy (2-5) at Williamsburg Academy (5-0)

Carolina Academy (2-4) at Florence Christian (5-3)

Lee Academy (3-4) at Christian Academy of MB (1-2)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

