Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 8
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football is hitting the home stretch across South Carolina, as teams make their final push toward the playoffs.
Friday features a solid slate of matchups, including North Myrtle Beach traveling to West Florence in Region 6-4A and unbeaten Marion hosting Andrews after clinching the Region 7-2A crown.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY
Johnsonville 60, Hannah-Pamplico 52
Lee Central 36, Latta 7
FRIDAY
Conway (1-3) at Socastee (1-3)
Sumter (5-1) at Carolina Forest (3-3)
Wilson (1-4) at Myrtle Beach (4-1)
North Myrtle Beach (4-2) at West Florence (4-2)
Hartsville (2-4) at South Florence (6-1)
Aynor (4-1) at Loris (3-4)
Dillon (4-0) at Georgetown (0-6)
Crestwood (4-2) at Lake City (1-3)
Lakewood (2-4) at Marlboro County (2-4)
Andrews (2-2) at Marion (7-0)
CA Johnson (3-2) at Lamar (4-2)
Lake View (5-2) at Timmonsville (0-3)
Carvers Bay (2-1) at C.E. Murray (1-1)
Heathwood Hall (4-4) at Trinity Collegiate (6-1)
Pee Dee Academy (6-1) at Dillon Christian (1-5)
King’s Academy (2-5) at Williamsburg Academy (5-0)
Carolina Academy (2-4) at Florence Christian (5-3)
Lee Academy (3-4) at Christian Academy of MB (1-2)
