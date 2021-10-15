Equipment catches fire at Waccamaw Elementary School, no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a fire Friday morning at Waccamaw Elementary School.

Horry County Fire Rescue said they were called to the school on Clarity Road shortly before 9 a.m.

According to officials, a piece of equipment caught fire, sending smoke throughout the building.

Fire alarms sounded and the building was evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.

HCFR and the Conway Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Officials said the building was ventilated before students returned to class.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.