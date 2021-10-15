City of North Myrtle Beach gets $650K for road repaving

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pot holes, cracks and patches could become a thing of the past for some North Myrtle Beach roads.

The city of North Myrtle Beach has just received funds from the Horry County Transportation Committee to put toward repaving several streets.

“The traffic on Hillside [Drive] is something to behold, and it’s all day,” said Ken Pruitt, who lives near Hillside Drive South. “There’s not like a peak, it’s just all day long.”

When he’s not driving along Hillside Drive on his daily commute, Pruitt is probably biking or walking it with his wife. It’s a drive that’s been feeling bumpier and bumpier lately.

“We ride our bikes a lot, and that is not a joyful time on Hillside [Drive],” said Pruitt.

When he heard the city got some money from South Carolina’s gas tax, he felt like that extra 26 cents per gallon at the pump may actually be worth it.

“I’ve paid all these taxes in gas and then you see the streets you use every day getting paved. It does make you feel a bit better about it, if you can feel good about taxes,” said Pruitt.

The city got the gas tax money to handle state secondary roads like Hillside Drive, 2nd Avenue South, 9th Avenue South and Terminal Street.

Having that money from the state will allow it to put more money into city roads, which is fortunate, because the city has noticed repaving in general has been a bit pricier since the start of the pandemic.

“As everybody else from a restaurant to a part store to whatever has found out, either things are not available or you’re going to pay a higher price than you did in the past,” said North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling.

The city has had to set aside extra money when bidding out repaving projects, so having the gas tax funds from the state will help keep them on schedule, which will make cruising down Hillside Drive much smoother for Pruitt.

“I will be much happier on my bike on a smooth street for sure,” said Pruitt.

The city plans to start repaving in December, so expect some road closures and detours in the next few months until it’s finished.

The complete list of roads scheduled for repaving are:

Terminal Street

Hillside Drive South

Perrin Drive

11th Avenue South

9th Avenue South

6th Avenue South

2nd Avenue South

Hillside Drive North

