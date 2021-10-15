Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CDC report shows record high 12-month drug overdose death toll

By CNN
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a record number of Americans died from drug overdoses in a 12-month period.

During the pandemic, more than 96,000 drug overdose deaths were reported from March 2020 to March 2021.

”Each person who has lost their life during this time period has left behind a family and a community who misses them,” Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Addiction Medicine Specialist Dr. Trent Hall said.

It is an increase of nearly 30% more deaths than the year before.

Vermont had the largest increase in overdose deaths of any state. Reported overdose deaths rose more than 85% in that time period.

”These tragic statistics really speak to the despair many Americans are feeling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hall said.

The CDC says opioids accounted for the highest number of overdose deaths followed by synthetic opioids, excluding methadone.

Hall’s research on the overdose crisis in Ohio was published in Jama Network Open last year.

He says the increase in the synthetic opioid fentanyl is highly concerning.

”Fentanyl is coming to contaminate local drug supplies in new areas and that’s pretty scary,” he said.

Hall says that there is hope. Treatment and being well-prepared can help.

”Carry a naloxone rescue kit...we can all carry around and in the event somebody who’s experiencing an overdose, you can save a life,” he said.

Three states saw their number of overdose deaths decline: New Hampshire, New Jersey and South Dakota.

South Dakota’s reported overdose deaths declined by more than 16%, the highes of any state.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River last month.
Investigators determine fire that destroyed Windjammer Pub in Little River originated outside of building
Marjorie Neal, a visitor from Florida, told WMBF Investigates she is now receiving a full...
Woman receives full refund after WMBF News investigation into dirty Conway hotel room
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
Murdaugh lawyers release statement on new charges related to settlement in housekeeper’s death

Latest News

.
‘We’re proud of the place we live’: Brand new mural taking shape in Conway
.
Woman receives refund after WMBF News investigates dirty Conway hotel room
.
Sandy Island School added to African American Civil Rights Network
.
MYR gives update on current, future projects at airport
Rain chances return briefly as a cold front pushes through on Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth ahead of Saturday’s cold front