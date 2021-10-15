Carolina Forest residents concerned about potential rezoning for The Wizard golf course

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another Grand Strand golf course could soon get redeveloped.

The Wizard Golf Course has come close to getting redeveloped multiple times in the last several years, and now another potential rezoning is in the future.

That idea isn’t sitting well with neighbors.

“The people of Carolina Forest area against this rezoning. We have always been against the rezoning, and we will always be against the rezoning,” Carole vanSickler with the Carolina Forest Civic Association said.

vanSickler is one of many residents who feels that way about the potential rezoning.

“We don’t want the homes. We don’t want the additional traffic,” she said.

G3 Engineering, the firm working with the developer, told WMBF News they didn’t have a comment.

The plans for the project are unknown right now, but residents are worried more homes could negatively affect the area.

“My first thought is where is all this traffic going to go to?” said Bob Cutsail, who lives in the Waterford Plantation neighborhood.

He worries the existing roads won’t be able to handle the extra cars that would come with more homes, especially because it’s already busy on the roads.

“It’s just a nightmare,” Cutsail said. “Between rush hour 3 and 5, it’s just nonstop traffic.”

Cutsail also worries about how redeveloping golf courses could impact the area’s status as a destination for the sport.

“If they keep deleting these golf courses, it’s just making it harder to get tee times, because you’re limiting your golf courses. And my fear is that they’re going to start jacking up the prices on what golf courses are left here,” he said.

A community meeting is taking place Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, where residents can find out more from the developers and the county about the plans.

Cutsail said he hopes to get some answers there.

“I want to know what they’re going to do about some of the traffic if it does go through. What are they going to do with some of this traffic? Because it’s going to be unbearable,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.