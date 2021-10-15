Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Carolina Forest residents concerned about potential rezoning for The Wizard golf course

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another Grand Strand golf course could soon get redeveloped.

The Wizard Golf Course has come close to getting redeveloped multiple times in the last several years, and now another potential rezoning is in the future.

That idea isn’t sitting well with neighbors.

“The people of Carolina Forest area against this rezoning. We have always been against the rezoning, and we will always be against the rezoning,” Carole vanSickler with the Carolina Forest Civic Association said.

vanSickler is one of many residents who feels that way about the potential rezoning.

“We don’t want the homes. We don’t want the additional traffic,” she said.

G3 Engineering, the firm working with the developer, told WMBF News they didn’t have a comment.

The plans for the project are unknown right now, but residents are worried more homes could negatively affect the area.

“My first thought is where is all this traffic going to go to?” said Bob Cutsail, who lives in the Waterford Plantation neighborhood.

He worries the existing roads won’t be able to handle the extra cars that would come with more homes, especially because it’s already busy on the roads.

“It’s just a nightmare,” Cutsail said. “Between rush hour 3 and 5, it’s just nonstop traffic.”

Cutsail also worries about how redeveloping golf courses could impact the area’s status as a destination for the sport.

“If they keep deleting these golf courses, it’s just making it harder to get tee times, because you’re limiting your golf courses. And my fear is that they’re going to start jacking up the prices on what golf courses are left here,” he said.

A community meeting is taking place Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, where residents can find out more from the developers and the county about the plans.

Cutsail said he hopes to get some answers there.

“I want to know what they’re going to do about some of the traffic if it does go through. What are they going to do with some of this traffic? Because it’s going to be unbearable,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
Marjorie Neal, a visitor from Florida, told WMBF Investigates she is now receiving a full...
Woman receives full refund after WMBF News investigation into dirty Conway hotel room
A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River last month.
Investigators determine fire that destroyed Windjammer Pub in Little River originated outside of building
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
Murdaugh lawyers release statement on new charges related to settlement in housekeeper’s death

Latest News

.
‘We’re proud of the place we live’: Brand new mural taking shape in Conway
.
Woman receives refund after WMBF News investigates dirty Conway hotel room
.
Sandy Island School added to African American Civil Rights Network
.
MYR gives update on current, future projects at airport
.
Carolina Forest neighbors concerned over possible rezoning of Wizard Golf Club