One dead, another injured after shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Darlington County.

According to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, the shooting happened Friday morning on Dotts Circle.

The sheriff said one person was killed and another was injured.

The name of the person killed is expected to be released by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, coroner’s office and the State Law Enforcement Division.

