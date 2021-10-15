Alex Murdaugh waives extradition; Medical records detail gunshot wound, positive drug test

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Partial medical records provided by a spokesperson for Alex Murdaugh provide details about the wound he suffered in a Labor Day weekend shooting.

The medical records from Memorial Health in Savannah were provided to the media by a spokesperson and do not include the name of the physician who treated Murdaugh. Other details were also redacted from the documents.

Murdaugh, 53, was shot along a rural Hampton County road on Sept. 4. He initially told investigators he was shot while changing a tire, but investigators say he later admitted to giving a man a gun and asking that the man fatally shoot him as part of an insurance fraud plot designed to provide his surviving son with an insurance payout estimated to be around $10 million.

The medical records state Murdaugh was brought in by ambulance and was wearing a cervical collar, a specialized neck brace designed to immobilize a patient’s head and neck. He was conscious and alert. The records state his head had been wrapped in gauze and bleeding from a wound appeared to have been controlled by the wrapping. The report noted dried blood on the patient’s chest and abdomen and around a cervical collar placed on him by EMS. It also noted a heavy matting of congealed blood in the patient’s hair under the gauze wrapping.

Murdaugh told doctors he immediately lost his vision but that it slowly returned over time and was able to call 911 on his own after the shooting along a Hampton County road on Sept. 4.

A head-to-toe examination revealed two superficial wounds that appeared to be bullet wounds to the posterior scalp with no active bleeding, the record states. There were no other external signs of trauma found.

A CT scan revealed a parietal skull fracture and underlying small subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhage.

The report also noted that he tested positive for barbiturates and opiates at the time of his examination.

“Of note, patient’s wife and son were recently murdered in June of this year,” the document notes, referring to the shooting of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, at the family’s hunting property in the Islandton community of Colleton County on July 8.

Murdaugh waives extradition hearing, will return to SC voluntarily

Murdaugh waived an extradition hearing planned for Friday in Orlando that would have determined when he would return to South Carolina to face a magistrate judge on two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, the Orange County, Florida, Corrections Department said.

Murdaugh intends to return to South Carolina voluntarily to face the judge on the charges, which stem from a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigation into misappropriated settlement funds in the death of Gloria Satterfield.

Satterfield worked for the Murdaugh family for some 20 years, according to a lawsuit her sons filed seeking more than $4 million in insurance payments after her 2018 death after being injured in a trip-and-fall accident.

The sons sued for that money after they alleged Murdaugh arranged for the payout but never turned the money to her family.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents say Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando, Florida, where his attorneys say he has spent the past six weeks since the Labor Day weekend shooting.

