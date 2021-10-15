42nd annual Loris Bog-Off Festival set for Saturday

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - The 42nd annual Loris Bog-Off Festival is this weekend, a highly anticipated community event that starts with a 5K at Loris High School’s football field.

In the past, the bog-off had a “chicken run” through downtown.

This year’s 5K will be a bit different, with the course going around the high school’s football field, baseball field, parking lot and then onto Loris Lions Road.

The event is $25 to register and starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday. You can register until 11:59 p.m. Friday.

There’s also a chicken bog cooking contest, multiple stages for entertainment, a car show, hundreds of vendors and more.

Event organizers say they love to be able to show off all their community has to offer, noting the festival is a southern small town staple.

“It’s just a celebration a celebration of life, a celebration of Loris, and our community comes together, and we just have a good time,” said Samantha Norris, executive director of the Loris Bog-Off Festival.

The festival is happening in downtown Loris from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

WMBF News Today reporter Loren Korn and First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery will be judging the chicken bog competition!

