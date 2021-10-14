Submit a Tip
Woman receives full refund after WMBF News investigation into dirty Conway hotel room

By Madison Martin
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After a WMBF investigation into dirty hotel rooms in Horry County, one visitor said a full refund is now on its way.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | ‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in S.C.

Florida resident Marjorie Neal reached out to WMBF Investigates after having an unsettling experience at a hotel she stayed at in Conway.

There are no agencies in South Carolina conducting hotel room inspections that could better prevent something like this from happening.

WMBF Investigates reached out to Neal’s hotel multiple times for a statement or interview from the manager or owner, but those calls and emails were not returned.

However, Choice Hotels International, the parent company over the hotel brand, responded and reached out to Neal. Neal also showed the hotel pictures she took with the company.

“When she saw the pictures, she was absolutely appalled, and I said, ‘You should have experienced the smells that went along with that,’” Neal said. “She apologized profusely on behalf of the corporation.”

Neal told us Thursday she was informed by Choice Hotels that they will be providing a full refund - $367.17.

”I feel a lot better. I’m a disabled senior citizen and every penny counts with us, especially at such a vulnerable time,” Neal said. “And I’ve been trying for months now to get someone to listen, and no one did except for you, and I want to thank you for that.”

If you have something you want WMBF Investigates to look into, let us know by writing to us through our “Submit a Tip” form.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

