‘We’re proud of the place we live’: Brand new mural taking shape in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A brand new mural is becoming a reality in Conway.

Employees with the city of Conway are painting the mural in the downtown area.

They aren’t saying exactly what the mural will be but said it will be something that everyone will immediately recognize once it’s done.

Mary Catherine Hyman said the employees decided to do this project in order to give back to their community.

“At first, it starts with city staff, that we’re all doing it together. But we’re doing it for the community. We’re proud of the place we work, proud of the place we live and this is a way to showcase that.

Hyman said even Conway police officers are showing up to lend a helping hand and put the work of art together.

She said she hopes the mural will be completed in two weeks.

