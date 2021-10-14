Submit a Tip
TSA stops record number of guns at checkpoints nationwide; 8 seized at MYR so far in 2021

(Unsplash)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Transportation Security Administration announced that it has set a record for the number of guns it detected at checkpoints so far in 2021.

By Oct. 3, TSA officers had stopped 4,495 airline passengers in the first nine months of the year from carrying guns onto their flights. It surpasses the previous record of 4,432 firearms caught at checkpoints in the full calendar year in 2019.

“The number of firearms that our TSA officers are stopping at airport checkpoints is alarming,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Firearms, particularly loaded firearms, introduce an unnecessary risk at checkpoints, have no place in the passenger cabin of an airplane, and represent a very costly mistake for the passengers who attempt to board a flight with them.”

The TSA sent WMBF News numbers for Myrtle Beach International Airport, and so far, eight guns have been seized at checkpoints so far in 2021. It’s compared to nine in all of 2020 and 12 in all of 2019.

Charleston International Airport has had the most guns stopped at checkpoints. So far in 2021, 26 guns have been seized, compared to 12 in all of 2020 and 18 in all of 2019.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

