MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The local artist we are spotlighting this week is Outlaw Country singer, Jason Ray Welsh.

He is a singer, songwriter, and entertainer. Jason plays around the Grand Strand 4-6 nights every week.

You can learn more about him on Facebook: The Renegade Jason Ray Welsh or visit his website renegadejasonraywelsh.com.

