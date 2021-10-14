Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC reports drop in weekly initial unemployment claims

For the week ending Sunday, the state reported 1,314 first-time unemployment claims, just 49...
For the week ending Sunday, the state reported 1,314 first-time unemployment claims, just 49 higher than the current record low of 1,265 set for the week ending Sept. 4.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials reported one of the lowest weekly totals of initial unemployment claims received since the pandemic began.

For the week ending Sunday, the state reported 1,314 first-time unemployment claims, just 49 higher than the current record low of 1,265 set for the week ending Sept. 4.

Greenville County had the most claims at 182, followed by Richland County’s 98.

In the Tri-County, Charleston County listed 48, while Berkeley County listed 41 and Dorchester County reported 38 claims. No other Lowcountry County had more than 20 first-time claims.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $4.16 million in unemployment benefits. Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out nearly $6.6 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits.

The latest data for the state showed a 4.2% unemployment rate in August, down one-tenth of a percentage point from July.

September’s unemployment rate was expected within days.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit Wednesday against Gov. Henry McMaster over his early exit from federal unemployment programs providing extra money to residents during the pandemic.

The suit, filed by four jobless South Carolinians, alleged they live in the state and are eligible for one or more of the Pandemic Unemployment Benefits established by the CARES Act. The residents said they were still struggling to find work and wanted a judge to force McMaster to rejoin the federal programs.

“Rather than working to incentivize South Carolinians to accept one of the thousands of available jobs in our state, these federal benefits presented a clear danger to the health of our state’s businesses by keeping people home,” McMaster said in a statement following the court decision. “Now, we will continue our tireless work to match qualified South Carolinians with available jobs around our state.”

Governor’s office spokesman Brian Symmes said more than 25,000 more South Carolinians are working now than in May, the month McMaster announced he would ask state employment officials to opt-out of the federal benefit programs in a move he said was designed to get more people back to work.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
Jacquelynn Spivey
S.C. woman who caused crash that killed man was impaired by Adderall, solicitor says
A woman who was reported missing in Horry County has been located, police say.
Woman last seen in Forestbrook area found safe, police say
Florence County deputies responded to a shots fired call along McMillan Lane in Florence County...
1 dead after Florence County shooting, coroner says
Luke Bryan arrives at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden...
Luke Bryan announced as headliner for CCMF 2022

Latest News

A deputy with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a two-vehicle crash...
Minor injuries reported in crash involving Georgetown County deputy
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the state has reached a...
Here’s how SC ranks in COVID-19 vaccination rate, hospitalizations, deaths
Five people have been arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside a Marlboro County...
Five arrested in deadly shooting outside Marlboro County nightclub
Between spectators, volunteers, and runners at the 12th annual Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon,...
12th annual Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon is this weekend